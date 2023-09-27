Toyota's 2024 Corolla line-up gets two new exciting models

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 27, 2023 | 04:47 pm 2 min read

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade Edition rolls on blacked-out alloy wheels (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has added two new models to the 2024 Corolla line-up in the US market. They include a performance-oriented GR Corolla Premium Grade hot-hatchback and the stylish Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade Edition crossover SUV. These models aim to cater to different segments of the market, with the former targeting driving enthusiasts and the latter appealing to those seeking a unique crossover design and rugged appeal.

GR Corolla Premium Grade: Performance meets luxury with this hot-hatch

The 2024 GR Corolla Premium Grade is a hot-hatch that comes with front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials, brake cooling ducts, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. The interior features suede trim, heated front seats and steering wheel, an 8-speaker JBL premium audio system, and a wireless charger. Available in Supersonic Red, Black, Ice Cap, or Heavy Metal, it is priced at $39,920 (about Rs. 33.22 lakh) and includes a one-year National Auto Sport Association membership.

Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade: Stylish crossover with a rugged appeal

The 2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade Edition is a crossover with a jet-black paint finish and black accents. Based on the SE grade, it features tinted headlights and taillights, black badges, door handles, mirrors, and rear lip spoiler. It features 18-inch glossy black wheels, a roof rack, wireless charging, a frameless HomeLink rear-view mirror, and floormats. Customers can choose between Barcelona Red and Celestie Gray paint finishes with a blacked-out roof. Pricing has not been announced yet.

Toyota is aiming to diversify its line-up

These new additions to the 2024 Corolla lineup showcase Toyota's commitment to offering a diverse range of vehicles for different customer preferences. The GR Corolla Premium Grade provides ample performance for enthusiasts, while the Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade Edition offers a unique design for those looking for a stylish crossover SUV. With these new models, the Japanese marque aims to strengthen its position in the competitive automotive market.

