Yamaha R3, MT-03 to make Indian debut on December 15

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:05 pm Nov 20, 2023

Both are powered by a 321cc, parallel-twin engine

Yamaha is set to introduce its R3 and MT-03 models in India on December 15, with deliveries commencing by the end of the month. The Japanese company has been preparing to reintroduce the R3 and debut the MT-03 for a while now. Both motorcycles will be accessible at select Blue Square dealerships in over 100 cities across the country, taking on competitors such as the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, and Kawasaki Ninja 300.

Features and specifications of Yamaha R3 and MT-03

The fully-faired YZF-R3 is returning to the Indian market after its previous presence during the BS4 era, while its naked counterpart, the MT-03, will make its Indian debut. Both bikes are powered by a 321cc, parallel-twin engine that generates 42hp and 29.5Nm of torque, encased in a diamond-type frame. In contrast to their earlier versions, both motorcycles will now be equipped with inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit at the rear.

Pricing expectations for Yamaha R3 and MT-03

Regarding pricing, the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 are expected to be on the higher end as they will initially be imported as CBUs rather than CKDs. Although their prices may not be as competitive as the KTM 390 Duke (Rs. 3.11 lakh) and RC 390 (Rs. 3.18 lakh), they are not anticipated to be as costly as the Kawasaki Ninja 400 (Rs. 5.24 lakh). The official pricing will be revealed during the launch event on December 15.

