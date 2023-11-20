Hyundai EXTER clocks 1 lakh unit booking milestone: Here's how

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Hyundai EXTER clocks 1 lakh unit booking milestone: Here's how

By Akash Pandey 12:37 pm Nov 20, 202312:37 pm

The EXTER delivers a fuel efficiency of 19.2km/liter (Photo credit: Hyundai)

In a mere four months since its debut, the Hyundai EXTER has garnered over 1,00,000 bookings, bolstering the company's goal of surpassing 6,00,000 domestic sales in 2023. Launched in July, the EXTER is a budget-friendly five-seater sub-compact SUV and the most economical Hyundai SUV available in India. With its appealing price point and features, the model is geared toward ambitious first-time car owners.

2/4

Aggressive price and seven distinct variants

The Hyundai EXTER hit the Indian market with a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh, while the high-end version was priced at Rs. 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV's design has captivated a significant number of potential buyers, and its seven distinct variants cater to a broad range of tastes. This enticing price range enables the model to effectively compete in the marketplace and allows buyers to own a compact SUV at the price of a hatchback.

3/4

The compact SUV bears a list of standout features

Despite its budget-friendly nature, Hyundai has made certain that the EXTER's list of features remains uncompromised, particularly in the higher-end models. Standout features include six airbags, a dual-view dash camera, a smart electric sunroof, and a wireless charger. The vehicle uses a 1.2-liter petrol engine, coupled with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. It generates 82hp of power and 95Nm of torque. The EXTER boasts a fuel efficiency of 19.2km/liter, with a CNG option also on offer.

4/4

It caters to growing preference for SUV styles among youth

Targeting younger car buyers seeking fashionable design elements and an elevated driving position, the Hyundai EXTER caters to the growing preference for SUV body styles among urban youth. With a similar entry-level price as the Grand i10 NIOS, the EXTER is an attractive option for this demographic. Furthermore, Hyundai's extensive sales and service network in India offers additional reassurance for those contemplating the Exter as their next vehicle purchase.