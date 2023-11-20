These new cars are launching in India next year

By Akash Pandey 11:50 am Nov 20, 202311:50 am

Tata Harrier EV is set to debut in late 2024 (Representative image)

The Indian automobile market is gearing up for an exciting array of new car releases in 2024, with a particular focus on the SUV category from Hyundai, Mahindra, and Tata Motors. The ongoing evolution of the automotive industry in India has prompted manufacturers to prioritize design, technology, fuel efficiency, and performance to cater to a wide range of consumers. Early 2024 will see the launch of several SUVs and a hatchback, with some electric vehicles also joining the lineup.

Facelifted versions of Hyundai CRETA and Kia Sonet

The Hyundai CRETA (facelift) is set to be the first significant update for the second-generation CRETA since its introduction in March 2020. Embracing the brand's Sensuous Sportiness design language, the facelift will feature exterior and interior enhancements, as well as an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Likewise, the facelifted Kia Sonet is slated for an early 2024 release, emphasizing improved comfort, additional technology, and an upgraded infotainment system. Both SUVs will continue to offer turbo-petrol, petrol, and diesel engine options.

Mahindra XUV300 (facelift)

Mahindra is set to unveil the refreshed XUV300 in early 2024, boasting exterior upgrades and a redesigned interior. It will include a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, an updated digital instrument cluster, and a lot more. The SUV will retain the turbo-petrol and diesel engines. However, it might offer an Aisin-sourced torque converter as a new transmission option.

Upcoming EVs from Tata Motors

Tata Motors will introduce Punch EV, built on the company's Gen 2 Sigma platform. Borrowing design cues from its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, the Punch EV will incorporate Ziptron technology and provide a range of approximately 300km with a 30kWh battery pack. Later in 2024, the Tata Harrier EV is anticipated to hit the market as a five-seater SUV with Medium-Range and Long-Range options. It'll be based on the Land Rover-derived Omega platform and Tata's Gen 2 EV architecture.

Next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback, which made its concept debut at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, will come with updates and a new 1.2-liter strong hybrid, 3-cylinder petrol engine, offering enhanced fuel efficiency and interior space. It has been spotted testing in India recently.