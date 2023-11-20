Mahindra XUV.e8 electric SUV found testing: What to expect

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Mahindra XUV.e8 electric SUV found testing: What to expect

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:36 am Nov 20, 202311:36 am

The car will have an all-wheel-drive system

Mahindra continues to rigorously test its upcoming all-electric XUV700 variant, the XUV.e8, in India. Spy images have captured the vehicle multiple times, providing glimpses of its exterior as well as interior features. Recently, the front end of the vehicle was spotted with partial camouflage, showcasing elements such as a daytime running LED light bar and a vertically-stacked split LED headlamp system with a pod-like appearance.

2/3

Interior features and similarities to XUV700

The rear of the test vehicle closely resembles the XUV700, featuring arrow-shaped LED taillights, a rear wiper, a shark-fin antenna, and a high-mounted stop lamp. On the inside, earlier sightings of the Mahindra XUV.e8 showed a three-screen configuration. This arrangement will comprise an entirely digital instrument panel, an infotainment display, and a third screen designated for the co-driver. The electric SUV will also boast a center console layout similar to the XUV400, complete with a drive selector lever.

3/3

Specifications and competition in the Indian market

The Mahindra XUV.e8 is set to measure 4,740mm in length and have a wheelbase of 2,762mm. It is anticipated to be equipped with an 80kWh battery pack and an all-wheel-drive system. Upon its debut, the XUV.e8 will be the first in a series of electric models that Mahindra plans to introduce in the coming years. The electric SUV will compete with the soon-to-be-released Tata Harrier EV in the Indian market.