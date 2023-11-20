Is Ultraviolette F77 better than Kawasaki Ninja 500

1/6

Auto 2 min read

Is Ultraviolette F77 better than Kawasaki Ninja 500

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Nov 20, 202312:05 am

Kawasaki Ninja 500 rolls on 17-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Bengaluru-based EV maker Ultraviolette Automotive has recently delivered its super-exclusive F77 Space Edition motorcycle to actor Rohit Roy. The model is making waves in the Indian motorcycling community and promises a range of up to 307km per charge. With a starting price tag of Rs. 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom), the F77 competes with ICE-powered rivals like the Kawasaki Ninja 500. But which one is better?

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Ultraviolette Automotive took the Indian EV sector by storm with the launch of the F77 supersport bike. The high-performance e-motorcycle is touted as India's first all-electric sports bike. However, it has an uphill task on its hands to rival capable petrol-powered offerings such as the KTM RC 390 or Kawasaki Ninja 500. Can the EV survive against the ICE-powered middleweight motorcycles?

3/6

Between these, Kawasaki Ninja 500 looks more pleasing

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 features dual-pod LED headlamp units, a muscular fuel tank, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, an upswept exhaust, a sleek LED taillamp, and a TFT instrument panel. The Ultraviolette F77 has a sculpted fuel tank-like structure, an LED headlamp, V-shaped LED DRLs, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, faring-mounted winglets, a sleek LED taillight, and a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster.

4/6

Both bikes come with disc brakes, dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, both the Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Ultraviolette F77 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and a ride-by-wire throttle for better ride and handling characteristics. For suspension, the bikes get telescopic forks and inverted forks, respectively, on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

5/6

Ninja 500 draws power from 45hp, 451cc engine

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is powered by an all-new 451cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that churns out 45hp of maximum power and 43Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The Ultraviolette F77 is backed by a 38.8hp/95Nm electric motor linked to an IP67-rated 10.3kWh battery pack. The EV promises a range of up to 307km on a single charge.

6/6

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Ultraviolette F77 is priced at Rs. 3.8 lakh for the standard variant, Rs. 4.55 lakh for the Recon trim, and Rs. 5.6 lakh for Space Edition Meanwhile, we expect the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 to cost around Rs. 5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Ninja 500 makes more sense with its aggressive design and powerful petrol-powered engine.