Honda to introduce Transalp 750 ADV in India soon

07:57 pm Oct 29, 2023

Honda Transalp 750 features all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda is gearing up to introduce the Transalp 750 adventure motorcycle in India following the lineup's revival at the EICMA show last year, per Autocar India. The bike will feature a 755cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 92hp of power at 9,500rpm and 75Nm of torque at 7,250rpm. It remains to be seen if the Indian model will have slightly reduced power compared to its global counterpart, as is the case with other Honda big bikes on our shores.

To be lightest middleweight Honda motorcycle in India

The Transalp 750 will be equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox, slip and assist clutch, and a bi-directional quick-shifter. Its diamond steel frame will be supported by Showa inverted forks at the front and a rear mono-shock unit, both offering preload adjustability. Weighing in at 208kg, it would be among the lightest middleweight ADV motorcycles available in India. The bike will roll on wire-spoke wheels with tube-type tires.

Lower-seat option likely to be offered

The seat height of the Transalp is set at 850mm, but a lower seat option can bring it down to a more manageable 820mm. Honda has previously offered a lower-seat variant of the Africa Twin in India. The motorcycle will come with a range of electronic rider aids, including five riding modes (four preset and one customizable), four power modes, five traction control levels, three engine-braking levels, and two ABS levels.

How much Honda Transalp 750 might cost in India

The anticipated price range for the Honda Transalp is between Rs. 10.5 lakh and Rs. 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it in close competition with the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport and the BMW F 850 GS. With its lighter weight, the Transalp's peak performance figures are on par with these heavier rivals. Though it is priced competitively globally, its higher expected price in India can be attributed to the bike being imported via the CBU route.