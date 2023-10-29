Mahindra Bolero range registers record sales in September 2023: Report

By Pradnesh Naik 11:21 am Oct 29, 202311:21 am

Mahindra Bolero Neo comes equipped with a mechanically locking rear differential unit (Photo credit: Mahindra)

This September, Mahindra's Bolero lineup, comprising the standard Bolero and the Bolero Neo SUVs, witnessed a sales surge with 9,519 units sold, per CarWale. The data was reportedly disclosed in a document outlining Mahindra's model-specific sales for that month. However, the automaker refrained from sharing individual sales or production figures for each model. The Bolero SUV range saw a year-on-year growth of 16%, as it had sold 8,108 units in September 2022.

Bolero range offered exclusively with diesel engines

The standard Mahindra Bolero and the Bolero Neo are exclusively available with diesel engines. The Bolero is equipped with a 1.5-liter diesel engine that generates 75hp of power and 210Nm of torque and is coupled with a five-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the Bolero Neo is powered by a retuned 1.5-liter diesel motor that delivers 100hp of power and 260Nm of torque. It is linked to a five-speed manual gearbox as well.

Bolero's significant growth owing to rugged SUV appeal

The increased sales of the Mahindra Bolero range in September demonstrate a substantial year-on-year growth for the automaker. This boost in sales can be credited to the rugged SUV appeal of both the standard Bolero and the more recent Bolero Neo among consumers. Nonetheless, it is still uncertain how each model contributed to the total sales numbers, as Mahindra has not disclosed individual model-wise sales figures for the last month yet.