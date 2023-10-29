Check top alternatives to BMW X4 M40i in India

By Pradnesh Naik 01:15 am Oct 29, 202301:15 am

BMW X4 M40i features a massive panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has introduced the M Performance variant of the X4 SUV, the M40i, in India. It carries a price tag of Rs. 96.2 lakh (ex-showroom). Arriving as a completely built unit (CBU), the coupe-SUV competes in the premium segment with rivals from Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar, and Land Rover. Here's what else you can buy instead of the X4 M40i in India.

Firstly, let's take a look at BMW X4 M40i

The BMW X4 M40i has a large kidney grille with a blacked-out bar, Matrix LED headlights, C-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, a shark-fin antenna, and dual-tone 20-inch M light wheels. Its five-seater cabin has a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. A 3.0-liter inline-six engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system powers it (382hp/502Nm).

Mercedes-Benz GLE: Price starts at Rs. 91.2 lakh

Mercedes-Benz's GLE features matrix LED headlamps, a chrome-studded grille, ORVMs, wrap-around LED taillamps, and multi-spoke designer wheels. Inside, it gets wooden trims on the dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, and a tablet-like MBUX infotainment panel. It runs on either a 3.0-liter diesel engine (367hp/750Nm), a 3.0-liter mild-hybrid turbo-petrol motor (381hp/500Nm), a 2.0-liter petrol-hybrid setup (380hp/600Nm), or a 2.0-liter diesel-hybrid setup (334hp/750Nm).

Land Rover Defender: Price begins at Rs. 93.55 lakh

Land Rover Defender sports a clamshell bonnet, square-shaped LED headlamps, squared-out wheel arches, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, LED taillights, and rugged five-spoke wheels. Its spacious cabin has premium upholstery, two-zone climate control, a sunroof, a head-up display, a wireless charger, and an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment panel. It draws power from a 3.0-liter petrol engine (394hp/550Nm) and a 3.0-liter diesel mill (296hp/650Nm).

Jaguar F-Type: Price starts at Rs. 99.98 lakh

The Jaguar F-Type flaunts a sloping roofline, a large blacked-out grille, sleek headlights, 20-inch designer wheels, quad exhaust tips, and a black grill badge. Its sporty two-seater cabin gets dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, ADAS functions, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options. It is backed by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine (296hp) and a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 motor (567hp).

Audi Q8: Price begins at Rs. 1.07 crore

Audi Q8 has a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out hexagonal grille, silvered roof rails, HD Matrix headlights with laser lights, diamond-cut designer wheels, and connected LED taillamps with sequential indicators. It gets an all-black dashboard, a wireless charger, Audi's "Virtual Cockpit," and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel. It has a 3.0-liter, V6 turbo-petrol mill (340hp/500Nm) and 3.0-liter 45 TDI (231hp/500Nm) and 50 TDI (286hp/600Nm) diesel trims.