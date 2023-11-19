How BSA Gold Star fares against Royal Enfield Interceptor

1/6

Auto 2 min read

How BSA Gold Star fares against Royal Enfield Interceptor

By Pradnesh Naik 10:35 pm Nov 19, 202310:35 pm

Royal Enfield Interceptor features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Classic Legends-owned BSA Motorcycles has refreshed its middleweight offering, the Gold Star, with an all-new paint scheme for MY-2023 for the global markets. It is now available in six colors and two trim levels. It aims to snatch the crown from the Royal Enfield Interceptor in the 650cc retro-cruiser segment. Between these, which one makes more sense: the British fighter or the homegrown brawler?

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Touted as one of the most affordable parallel-twin motorcycles, the Royal Enfield Interceptor redefined the retro middleweight motorcycle segment in 2018. With the MY-2023 upgrades, the cruiser has become more capable. However, Classic Legends revived BSA Motorcycles and the legendary Gold Star moniker to compete against the segment leader. Can the newcomer upset the established competitor?

3/6

Royal Enfield Interceptor looks more appealing

BSA Gold Star features a sloping fuel tank, a blacked-out circular headlamp with a chrome surround, a wide handlebar, a flat-type single-piece seat, a tubular grab rail, and a fender-mounted LED taillamp. Royal Enfield Interceptor flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, a raised handlebar, a single-piece seat, dual upswept exhausts, and a semi-digital instrument console. Both bikes ride on wire-spoked wheels.

4/6

Both motorcycles get disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of safety equipment, both the BSA Gold Star and Royal Enfield Interceptor come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on both retro-inspired motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers at the rear end.

5/6

Interceptor packs more powerful engine

Powering the BSA Gold Star is a 652cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that churns out 45hp of maximum power and 55Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a five-speed gearbox. The Royal Enfield Interceptor is backed by a 648cc, parallel-twin, SOHC, air-and-oil-cooled engine that generates 47hp of maximum power and 52Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

6/6

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor can be yours between Rs. 3.03 lakh and Rs. 3.31 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). On the other hand, the India-bound 2023 BSA Gold Star costs £6,299 (around Rs. 6.53 lakh) in the United Kingdom. In our opinion, the 2023 RE Interceptor makes more sense with its vintage design and powerful engine at a lower price point.