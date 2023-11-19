BSA introduces new paint scheme for 2023 Gold Star

By Pradnesh Naik 08:06 pm Nov 19, 202308:06 pm

BSA Gold Star rolls on rugged wire-spoked wheels (Photo credit: BSA Motorcycles)

At the ongoing Motorcycle Live show in the United Kingdom (UK), Classic Legends-owned British marque BSA Motorcycles has unveiled a new color scheme for its 2023 Gold Star model. The contemporary classic roadster now sports an all-new Shadow Black paint scheme, broadening its existing color palette. This latest addition is anticipated to appeal to motorbike aficionados who appreciate a more subtle aesthetic for their rides.

Gloss black finish, dark grey shadow stripe details

The newly introduced Shadow Black colorway for the BSA Gold Star boasts a glossy black finish on the fuel tank and side panels, complemented by a dark grey shadow stripe running down the center. This blend of hues elevates the motorcycle's overall visual allure, setting it apart from its rivals. The fresh color option is bound to grab the attention of prospective buyers at the Motorcycle Live event.

Expanded color options to enhance motorcycle's appeal

For the new Shadow Black paint scheme, the BSA Gold Star also swaps out all chrome components for a matte black finish on the engine and exhaust, further accentuating the bike's stealthy appearance. With this recent update, the Gold Star now comes in six color options across two trims. It has Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, Highland Green, and Shadow Black as part of the standard trim, while the Legacy Edition is available in a Silver Sheen color scheme.