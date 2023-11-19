Hyundai IONIQ 7 e-SUV in works: What to expect



By Pradnesh Naik 07:10 pm Nov 19, 202307:10 pm

Hyundai IONIQ 7 will be based on the Seven Concept model (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai is gearing up to introduce the all-electric IONIQ 7 soon. In the latest development, a production-ready mule has been spotted doing test runs on the streets of Germany. This three-row electric vehicle, which is based on the Kia EV9, was initially introduced as the "Seven Concept" in late 2021, with an official unveiling anticipated in 2024. Despite the heavy camouflage, the spy photos provide a glimpse of some design features similar to its sibling, the IONIQ 5.

Its design will likely exude futuristic appeal

The design of the IONIQ 7 shall boast a muscular hood, slender LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and vertically arranged LED headlights located on the bumper. Additional features would include roof rails, a blacked-out roof, wide wheel arches, body-colored ORVMs with integrated turn signals, and an elongated roofline that smoothly merges with the rear profile. The rear end is expected to showcase a sleek and minimalist design, complete with vertical LED taillights, recessed door handles, and a pixel theme throughout.

It will likely provide range of up to 400km

The IONIQ 7 will be built on Hyundai's e-GMP electric platform, which also serves as the foundation for the IONIQ 5, Kia EV6, and EV9. The EV will likely share its powertrain with the EV9. It should be available in multiple variants, with the base model potentially featuring a 76.1kWh battery pack coupled with a rear-mounted motor. A long-range version equipped with a 99.8kWh battery unit is also expected, providing a driving range of over 400km per charge.