By Dwaipayan Roy 12:05 am Oct 10, 202312:05 am

It will house a 3.0-liter, S58, twin-turbo inline-six engine

BMW is gearing up to reveal a souped-up version of the M3 Touring, dubbed the M3 CS Touring. It will go on sale in 2025. As per BMW Blog, this high-octane wagon has already been given the thumbs up for production and will boast several upgrades over the standard M3 Touring. Under the hood, the M3 CS Touring will pack a 3.0-liter, S58, twin-turbo inline-six engine, cranking out 543hp of power and 649.4Nm of torque.

Aerodynamic and weight reduction updates

The forthcoming M3 CS Touring is rumored to sport carbon fiber touches on its front fascia, a newly designed rear diffuser, and a rear spoiler. These upgrades will help shave off a bit of weight, similar to the 34kg drop seen in the M3 CS sedan, in comparison to the M3 Competition xDrive. This high-performance wagon is said to feature an eight-speed automatic gearbox, channeling power from its 3.0-liter engine to all four wheels.

Limited production and availability

The M3 CS Touring is expected to be produced in limited quantities, with fewer than 2,000 units slated for global production. In the US, the car is unlikely to be sold. However, buyers there can still grab the M3 CS sedan, which carries a price tag of $118,700 (around Rs. 99 lakh). We do not know if the vehicle will arrive in India.

M4 CS model is also in the works

Besides the M3 CS Touring, BMW is also cooking up an M4 CS model that will slot in between the standard M4 and the more aggressive M4 CSL. The M4 CS will share the same straight-six engine as the M3 CS sedan and will also get exterior upgrades and a slight weight reduction as part of its CS package.