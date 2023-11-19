Top 5 fast-charging battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in India

Top 5 fast-charging battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in India

By Pradnesh Naik 09:53 pm Nov 19, 202309:53 pm

Mercedes-Benz EQS features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

In recent years, India has witnessed rapid developments in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. This has resulted in a surge in the sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) on our shores. However, the most common issue faced by buyers is long charging times. To overcome this problem, automakers have been developing fast-charging technology. So, here are five cars with fast charging available in India.

MG ZS EV, most affordable EV with fast charging

The MG ZS EV features a muscular bonnet, swept-back LED headlights, eyebrow-shaped DRLs, a closed front grille with an integrated charging port, roof rails, and designer 17-inch alloy wheels. It has a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The EV promises a range of up to 461km on a single charge.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 flaunts award-winning design

Hyundai IONIQ 5 sports a clamshell bonnet, LED headlamps with square-shaped DRLs, pixel-style connected LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, flush-fitted door handles, and 20-inch wheels. Inside, it has a panoramic glass roof, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, an air purifier, a dual 12.3-inch screen setup, six airbags, and Level-2 ADAS functions. The EV has a claimed range of up to 631km.

Kia EV6 looks stylish with Digital Tiger Face

Along with a Digital Tiger Face, Kia EV6 flaunts swept-back LED headlights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, 19-inch wheels, and a full-width LED taillight. Its spacious five-seater cabin gets an AR-based head-up display, a Meridian audio system, a wireless charger, a dual 12.3-inch display setup, six airbags, and ADAS functions. The crossover can cover up to 708km on a single charge.

Mercedes-Benz EQS, flagship EV model for carmaker

Mercedes-Benz EQS has digital LED headlights, a closed-off grille with chrome elements, frameless doors with flush handles,chrome-lined windows, connected LED taillamps, and 21-inch alloy wheels. Its luxurious cabin comes with premium upholstery, active ambient lighting, a wireless charger, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, and Level 2 ADAS functions. The electric sedan has a range of up to 586km.

Porsche Taycan features sporty, upmarket cabin

The Porsche Taycan gets a sculpted hood, inverted L-shaped headlights, door-mounted ORVMs, frameless doors, a prominent front splitter, and designer wheels. Inside, its sporty cabin features a minimalist dashboard, leather upholstery, a wireless charger, a glass roof, multi-zone climate control, and floor mats with a leather inlay. The coupe EV promises a range of up to 504km.