With three Honda CB350 models on offer, what to choose

By Pradnesh Naik 08:36 pm Nov 19, 202308:36 pm

The Honda CB350 range is offered with factory-fitted customization kits (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese marque Honda recently added a third model to its retro-inspired motorcycle range, the CB350. The lineup is priced between Rs. 1.99 lakh and Rs. 2.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It is the most affordable motorcycle under the BigWing line-up on our shores. With three capable offerings in the form of the latest CB350, H'ness CB350, and CB350RS, which one should you buy?

Why does this story matter?

The sub-500cc retro-inspired motorcycle segment has been growing rapidly in India. It is dominated by Chennai-based Royal Enfield, with capable bikes such as the Classic 350 and Bullet 350. To challenge the champions, Honda introduced its CB350 line-up with a neo-retro H'ness CB350 and CB350RS cafe racer offering. To further cement its position as a challenger, the latter has now introduced the CB350.

Honda CB350 offers 70s-inspired design

The Honda CB350 features a 15.2-liter fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, a sleek LED taillamp unit, rounded metallic fenders, and a pea-shooter exhaust. To ensure the safety of the rider, it gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It draws power from a 348cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine (20.78hp/30Nm).

Honda H'ness is blend of vintage and modern styling

Honda H'ness CB350 sports a sculpted fuel tank and metallic badges, an all-LED lighting setup, a wide handlebar, an upswept exhaust, and designer alloy wheels. It ensures rider safety with disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. The neo-retro model runs on the same 348cc, single-cylinder mill (20.78hp/30Nm).

CB350RS is Honda's take on cafe racer category

The sporty Honda CB350RS has a muscular fuel tank, a circular LED headlight, a single-piece seat with an integrated LED taillight, a side-mounted exhaust, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. For safety, the cafe racer gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, HSTC, telescopic front forks with fork gaiters, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is backed by the same 348cc single-cylinder motor (20.78hp/30Nm).

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Honda CB350 ranges between Rs. 1.99 lakh and Rs. 2.17 lakh, while the H'ness CB350 can be yours between Rs. 2.1 lakh and Rs. 2.16 lakh. The range-topping CB350RS is available between Rs. 2.15 lakh and Rs. 2.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the neo-retro H'ness model offers a balance between modern and vintage styling, making the most sense.