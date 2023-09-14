Honda Connect app now lets you personalize your car's screen

Auto

Honda Connect app now lets you personalize your car's screen

Written by Rishabh Raj September 14, 2023 | 05:44 pm 2 min read

The app now offers a digitalized pick-up and drop-off service

Honda Cars India has revamped its Honda Connect app, adding a range of new features and enhancing functionality for users. The update brings the total number of features to 37, including a complimentary 5-year subscription package from the date of vehicle purchase. The enhanced Honda Connect features are available across models, offering customers the flexibility to choose the level of connectivity that suits their needs.

Personalized Dynamic Dashboard enhances user experience

The updated app introduces the Personalized Dynamic Dashboard feature, allowing users to customize their H-Connect experience with personalized home screens, color schemes, and dashboard layouts. The widget on the phone's home screen provides direct access to key features and important reminders. Additionally, the app now offers a digitalized pick-up and drop-off service, simplifying service appointment bookings and providing real-time updates on service-related activities.

Fuel Pay partnership offers extra rewards

In partnership with HPCL, Honda Connect has introduced extra rewards for Fuel Pay. Customers can earn five HP Pay points for every Rs. 100 spent on fuel at HP filling stations, translating to a 25% bonus compared to regular HP customers. The integration allows customers to earn loyalty points that can be redeemed for future fuel purchases using generated pay codes. Users can also check nearby HPCL fuel stations along with available facilities.

New TPMS and DVR functions added

Honda Connect adds the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), providing real-time tire pressure updates via the app and sounding an alarm in case of an air leak. TPMS can be installed as an accessory and paired with Honda Connect for live pressure updates. Additionally, the Drive View Recorder (DVR) records events around the vehicle while in operation, with footage easily accessible through the app after installation. Note that TPMS and DVR functions require separate accessory items.

Share this timeline