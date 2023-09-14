Toyota EVs, with 800km of range, to arrive in 2026

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 14, 2023 | 05:28 pm 2 min read

The firm has achieved a breakthrough in solid-state battery technology

Toyota has announced its next generation of electric cars will feature new battery choices that will significantly increase the range and cater to a wider customer base. The lithium-ion Performance and lithium-iron-phosphate Popularisation batteries, set to be available in 2026, will offer up to 800km range. They will make the vehicles up to 40% cheaper than bZ4X. Additionally, a lithium-ion High Performance pack with a 999km range is planned for 2027-2028, aiming to sell 1.7 million BEVs globally by 2030.

Catering to diverse customer needs with EVs

Toyota is focusing on providing battery solutions compatible with a wide variety of models and customer needs, just as it has different types of engines. The models using these new batteries will be designed to be lighter and more aerodynamic than the current BEVs, maximizing efficiency. Furthermore, Toyota plans to produce "high-performance sports models" with a battery height of 100mm, making its EVs more appealing to a broader range of buyers.

Solid-state batteries: Toyota's game-changing tech

Toyota has also announced a breakthrough in battery technology, enabling it to mass-produce solid-state batteries by 2028. These batteries will use a solid electrolyte instead of a liquid, as in today's lithium-ion batteries. Toyota believes that this technology will allow it to manufacture batteries with a range of up to 1,600km, revolutionizing the electric car market. The company plans to introduce these batteries in its future electric cars, setting a new standard for EV performance and range.

Why will solid-state batteries be beneficial?

If solid-state batteries are used, carmakers will be able to drastically increase the range of EVs, without raising their size and weight. Brands will also be able to achieve the range promised by today's cars, at a significantly lowered weight. Such batteries will open the doors for lightweight electric sports cars. Rival firms like Nissan and BMW are also exploring the benefits of this technology.

