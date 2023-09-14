Elon Musk offers a pricey solution to Cybertruck's scratching problem
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted at the possibility of offering an optional tungsten carbide coating for the upcoming Cybertruck. This would make the vehicle scratch-proof against everything except diamond-hard objects. This comes as a response to Tesla owners experiencing vandalism in the form of keying. Deliveries of the electric pickup are expected to begin in the coming weeks.
Take a look at Musk's response
Cybertruck has a tough exterior
The Tesla Cybertruck features a stainless steel exterior, built for ultimate durability and protection of the passengers. Its nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, the ultra-hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin, and Tesla armored glass contribute to its superior strength and endurance. The vehicle may bear a polarizing design, but its toughness is undeniable. The introduction of the special coating will surely cover all bases.
How much will it cost?
As per a prior report, Tesla might launch a dual-motor version of the Cybertruck pick-up truck at $60,000 (around Rs. 49.8 lakh). The tri-motor and quad-motor setups will be priced at $75,000 (roughly Rs. 62.3 lakh) and $85,000 (approximately Rs. 70.5 lakh) in the US, respectively. Opting for the tungsten carbide coating will surely jack the prices a bit.