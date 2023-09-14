Acer unveils its first electric scooter in India: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 14, 2023 | 04:45 pm 2 min read

It boasts a range of 100km per charge

Acer has unveiled its first electric scooter, the MUVI 125 4G, at the EV India Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. Developed in collaboration with eBikeGo, a leading Indian EV manufacturer, the vehicle is set to be launched around Diwali in November. The MUVI 125 4G features two swappable battery packs, a lightweight design, and a top speed of 60km/h.

The vehicle boasts 100km of range

Weighing just 83kg, the MUVI 125 4G is a lightweight EV scooter with a top speed of 60km/h and a maximum range of 100km in Eco mode. Powered by a 3kW electric motor, it offers performance equivalent to a traditional 125cc scooter. The two-wheeler also features a "Data-driven Design" and comes with 16-inch wheels for improved stability and handling.

Swappable batteries enhance usability

The MUVI 125 4G is equipped with two swappable battery packs that can be easily exchanged at battery swap stations. This innovative feature ensures that users can quickly replace depleted batteries with fully charged ones, reducing downtime and increasing the scooter's usability. Acer's collaboration with eBikeGo aims to make this electric scooter a practical and convenient transportation option for Indian consumers.

Impact on Indian market

The MUVI 125 4G is a product of French company Torrot, whose manufacturing rights were acquired by eBikeGo in 2021. Already available in the European market, the MUVI scooters are now being introduced to India through Acer. With its ergonomic design, swappable batteries, and eco-friendly performance, the MUVI 125 4G is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian EV market.

