Honda Activa Limited Edition debuts in India at Rs. 81,000

By Pradnesh Naik 06:09 pm Sep 27, 202306:09 pm

Honda Activa rides on rugged-looking alloy wheels

Touted as one of the most popular scooter makers in India, Honda has introduced a Limited Edition model of the Activa on our shores. The new version is available in Standard and Smart trim levels, priced at Rs. 80,734 and Rs. 82,734, respectively. With two new color schemes and black chrome accents, the scooter aims to attract customers seeking a unique and stylish ride.

Eye-catching colors and premium accents make it stand out

The Limited Edition of Honda Activa is available in Pearl Siren Blue and Matte Steel Black Metallic color options, with black chrome accents and stripes on the body panels. The Activa 3D emblem gets a premium black chrome garnish, while the rear grab rail sports a dark body color finish. The DLX variant comes with alloy wheels, offering tubeless tires for added convenience.

It draws power from the same 110cc, single-cylinder engine

Powered by the same 109.5cc, single-cylinder, OBD-2 compliant engine from the standard variant, the Activa Limited Edition delivers a maximum power of 7.74hp and 8.9Nm of peak torque. The top-spec variant features the Japanese marque's revolutionary Smart Key, providing enhanced security and convenience for riders. Bookings for the limited edition scooter are now open at all "Red Wing" dealerships on our shores.