Planning to buy Ola Electric scooter? Check these Dussehra offers

By Pradnesh Naik 05:22 pm Oct 22, 2023

Ola S1 range features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Homegrown EV maker Ola Electric is offering exciting benefits to customers in India this Dussehra. Under the "72 hours Electric Rush" offer, which is part of its ongoing "Bharat EV Fest," the brand is providing flat cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and financing benefits on the entire S1 e-scooter range on our shores. To note, these offers are valid from today till Tuesday (October 24).

Benefits provided by Ola Electric

Under "72 hours Electric Rush," Ola Electric is offering flat discounts of up to Rs. 5,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 10,000, and up to Rs. 7,500 benefits on no-cost EMI financing options with partnered banks. The scooters also get a "5-Year Battery Warranty," worth up to Rs. 7,000. Interested customers can also exchange their existing ICE-powered scooters at the brand's experience centers.

Ola S1 X line-up

The Ola S1 X and S1 X+ offer a multi-tone design. They differ in terms of software and connectivity features. The e-scooters pack a 6kW hub-mounted motor. They have a top speed of 90km/h and offer a certified range of 151km per charge. The former has either a 2kWh or 3kWh battery pack, while the latter only gets a 3kWh option.

Ola S1 Air

Introduced in India as a replacement for the first-generation S1 model, The S1 Air has become quite popular for its attractive design elements. It also gets a new Neon color. Based on the second-gen platform, the EV packs a 6kW hub-mounted motor and can sprint from 0-40km/h in 3.3 seconds. It attains a top speed of 95km/h and offers up to 151km of range.

Ola S1 Pro (2nd Generation)

While the S1 Pro (2nd Generation) retains the overall silhouette of the outgoing model, it packs a new-generation 11kW mid-mounted motor. The EV accelerates from 0-40km/h in 2.6 seconds and attains a top speed of 120km/h, making it the fastest electric scooter in India. It has a range of up to 195km, courtesy of its 4kWh battery. The range now includes two new colors.