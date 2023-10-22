Can Multistrada V4 RS keep up with this track-focused superbike

1/6

Auto 2 min read

Can Multistrada V4 RS keep up with this track-focused superbike

By Pradnesh Naik 02:00 pm Oct 22, 202302:00 pm

BMW M 1000 RR rides on lightweight carbon fiber wheels (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

Ducati has taken the wraps off its most powerful ADV to date, the Multistrada V4 RS. This track-focused motorcycle gets specialized components and features usually reserved for liter-class streetfighters and superbikes. Although an ADV and a supersport are poles apart in terms of abilities, let's see if this hybrid monster from the Italian marque can keep up with the high-performance BMW M 1000 RR.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Since its inception, the BMW M 1000 RR has been a go-to choice for racing enthusiasts and budding racers. The supersport offers agile handling characteristics and is equipped with premium components such as an aluminum swingarm and carbon fiber bodywork as standard. However, Ducati is trying to achieve the impossible by offering a track-focused Multistrada V4 to challenge the liter-class superbikes in their element.

3/6

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS looks more appealing

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS sports a sculpted fuel tank, dual LED headlights, carbon fiber components, such as a front fender, beak, hand guards, a new titanium subframe, a compact battery, and 17-inch forged Marchesini wheels. BMW M 1000 RR features a muscular fuel tank, an upright windscreen, dual LED headlamps, racing-inspired winglets, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp.

4/6

Both bikes equipped with multiple electronic riding aids

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Multistrada V4 RS and M 1000 RR come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, wheelie control, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on both bikes are handled by fully adjustable inverted forks at the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

5/6

BMW M 1000 RR packs more powerful engine

Powering the Multistrada V4 RS is a 1,103cc "Desmosedici Stradale" V4 engine that develops 180hp of maximum power at 12,250rpm and 118Nm of peak torque at 9,500rpm. The M 1000 RR is backed by a 999cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that produces a maximum power of 212hp at 14,500rpm and a peak torque of 113Nm at 11,000rpm. Both mills are mated to a six-speed gearbox.

6/6

Which one should you choose

The BMW M 1000 RR ranges between Rs. 49 lakh and Rs. 55 lakh in India. On the other hand, we expect the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS to cost around Rs. 40 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) when launched. In our opinion, the M 1000 RR makes more sense on the racetrack with its aerodynamic upgrades and potent engine.