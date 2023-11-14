Mahindra XUV300's mid-spec trim spotted without ADAS: Here's why

Mahindra XUV300's mid-spec trim spotted without ADAS: Here's why

By Akash Pandey 12:05 am Nov 14, 202312:05 am

The launch is expected to occur in 2024. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is aiming to gain a larger market share in the sub-4m compact SUV segment. Now, the facelifted XUV300's mid-level trim has been spotted without an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) module. This is its first sighting without the speculated ADAS setup, which was mounted on the roof in all the previous iterations of the revamped XUV300. The mid-range trim also features the same 16-inch alloy wheels as the existing model.

Adoption of ADAS modules in sub-4m SUV segment is increasing

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) modules are gaining traction in modern vehicles, often seen as a bulb atop the windshield on the roof. Presently, only the Hyundai VENUE provides an ADAS suite in the sub-4m SUV category, while the upcoming Kia Sonet facelift is anticipated to include similar features. Mahindra's choice to omit the ADAS module from this mid-range trim of the XUV300 may affect its market competitiveness.

Lighting and design features could be similar to top-end models

Although it is a mid-level trim, the observed Mahindra XUV300 facelift seems to have a comparable lighting package to higher-end models. This consists of large C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), vertically aligned headlights with a projector setup, and connected LED taillights. However, fog lights were not visible in the spy images. The overall design remains consistent with the current model when viewed from the side.

Powertrains will remain unchanged in the facelifted version

The new Mahindra XUV300 will continue to use its existing powertrains, including a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder turbo-diesel mill. Two engine tuning options are available for petrol models, with a 110hp/200Nm option and a 129hp/230Nm choice. The diesel engine remains unchanged at 115hp and 300Nm. There are rumors that Mahindra may introduce a new Aisin-sourced torque converter, replacing the 6-speed AMT option. The facelifted XUV300 is likely to debut numerous first-in-segment features.