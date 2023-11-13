Polestar 6 supercar to extend production beyond initial 500 units

By Akash Pandey

The supercar sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds

Polestar's CEO Thomas Ingenlath recently revealed that the production of the Polestar 6 could exceed the initial 500 units if there is a higher demand. This news follows the rapid sellout of the first 500 cars within a week of their introduction at The Quail and Pebble Beach events. Slated for a 2026 launch, design chief Maximilian Missoni shared that the objective of Polestar 6 is to "create an everyday sports car for the electric age" that boasts high-performance features.

Design influences and features of the supercar

Drawing major design cues from the O2 convertible concept unveiled in March this year, the Polestar 6 was greenlit for production due to the "overwhelming" response from customers. Missoni noted that the company had toyed with the idea of a coupe for the model but ultimately settled on a folding hard-top roof. The final version of the Polestar 6 will maintain this folding hard-top element and employ the same bonded aluminum platform as its counterpart, the Polestar 5 grand tourer.

The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds

The Polestar 6 utilizes the identical 800V charging system and dual-motor, four-wheel-drive setup as the 5. With these specifications, it generates 874hp of power and 900Nm of torque, achieving 0-100km in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 249km/h.

Electric roadster's appeal in the sportscar arena

Ingenlath expressed excitement for the Polestar 6, stating that "the high interest from our customers shows that a stunning electric roadster like the Polestar 6 has high relevance in the sportscar arena." He further highlighted that "the open-top-plus-electric combination is clearly one that appeals to even the most die-hard petrolheads." Aiming to make a significant splash in the electric sports car market, the Polestar 6 offers a unique fusion of daily practicality and high-performance capabilities.