Order books for Ducati Scrambler 2G open, India launch imminent

Auto

Order books for Ducati Scrambler 2G open, India launch imminent

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 17, 2023 | 11:53 am 2 min read

Ducati Scrambler 2G features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ducati)

Ducati is gearing up to launch its Scrambler 2G range in India soon. The neo-retro motorcycle will be offered in three variants: Icon, Full Throttle, and Nightshift. Order books for the upcoming offering are now open on our shores. The entry-level Icon trim is expected to cost around Rs. 10.3 lakh, while the sporty Full Throttle and the classy Nightshift models should be priced at around Rs. 12 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The motorcycle has an all-LED lighting setup

The Ducati Scrambler 2G retains the overall quirky design philosophy of the previous generation model. It features a redesigned handlebar that sits lower and closer to the rider, a sculpted fuel tank with tank pads on both sides, bar-end mirrors, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and an all-LED lighting setup. It packs a Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch TFT console and rides on lightweight alloy wheels.

It features a revised frame and updated powertrain

The all-new Ducati Scrambler 2G boasts a lighter trellis frame with a bolt-on sub-frame, which has reduced its weight by 4kg. Powering the motorcycle is a revised 803cc, twin-valve, air-and-oil-cooled engine (73hp/65Nm). It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with a bi-directional quick-shifter. In terms of safety, it comes equipped with disc brakes, cornering ABS, traction control, and riding modes.

Share this timeline