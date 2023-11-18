Top petrol-powered cars under Rs. 10 lakh: Here's our pick

1/6

Auto 3 min read

Top petrol-powered cars under Rs. 10 lakh: Here's our pick

By Pradnesh Naik 10:49 pm Nov 18, 202310:49 pm

Tata Tiago is one of the safest entry-level hatchbacks with a 4-star GNCAP rating (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

The Indian car market has always been a cost-conscious one. People prefer value-for-money offerings over their luxurious or sporty counterparts. According to data shared by Cars24, 87% of buyers choose a petrol-powered car this festive season over diesel cars or EVs. Hatchbacks accounted for 65% of the total sales. Here's a look at the top petrol-powered cars under Rs. 10 lakh on our shores.

2/6

KWID is entry-level pseudo-SUV from Renault

The Renault KWID is an entry-level hatchback that flaunts a pseudo-SUV look. It gets a sculpted hood, bumper-mounted headlights, split-type LED DRLs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and steel wheels with designer covers. Its five-seater cabin features a digital instrument cluster, front power windows, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. It is powered by a 1.0-liter petrol mill that generates 67hp/91Nm.

3/6

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, India's highest-selling hatchback

India's best-selling hatchback, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, sports a chrome-garnished grille, a sculpted bonnet, a raked windscreen, and large halogen headlights. Its spacious cabin has a multifunctional steering wheel, multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD. The tall boy hatchback is offered with a 67hp, 1.0-liter petrol engine; an 89hp, 1.2-liter petrol mill; and a 1.0-liter motor that makes 56hp in CNG guise.

4/6

Tata Tiago comes across as sporty yet practical hatchback

Tata Tiago has sweptback headlights with integrated DRLs, a sleek black grille, auto-folding ORVMs, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch dual-tone wheels. Inside, the spacious five-seater cabin gets premium leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, a fully digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual airbags, ABS, ESC, and EBD. Powering the car is a 1.2-liter, Revotron engine that comes in two tunes: 85hp/113Nm(petrol) and 72hp/95Nm(CNG).

5/6

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS offers premium features on budget

Hyundai Grand I10 NIOS flaunts a muscular hood, a redesigned blacked-out grille, projector headlights, bumper-mounted DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED taillights. It gets a dual-tone cabin with premium leatherette upholstery, a keyless entry, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, cruise control, an 8.0-inch infotainment console, and six airbags. It is offered with a 1.2-liter, Kappa inline-four engine that develops 82hp/113.8Nm(petrol) and 68hp/95.2Nm(CNG).

6/6

Citroen C3 offers quirky design, inside and outside

The Citroen C3 flaunts a funky design language with bumper-mounted headlights, split-type DRLs, a sleek grille, roof rails, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch wheels. Its spacious cabin gets a quirky two-tone dashboard, front and rear USB charging ports, manual AC controls, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity options. It is backed by a 1.2-liter petrol engine (82hp/115Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor (110hp/190Nm).