RE Classic 350-rivaling Honda CB350 debuts: Check best features

Nov 18, 2023

Honda CB350 comes equipped with an Emergency Stop Signal

Honda has revealed its all-new retro-inspired cruiser model, the CB350, in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is available in two trim levels, namely the DLX and the DLX PRO. It can also be kitted with two pre-set custom kits called the Solo Carrier Custom and Comfort Custom. Here's a quick look at the bike's best features.

Design of retro-inspired cruiser

The Honda CB350 takes design inspiration from several models from the 1970s. It sits on a tubular diamond-type frame and features a sculpted 15.2-liter fuel tank with protective tank pads, a wide handlebar, a circular LED headlamp, split-type seats with tan-colored upholstery, and a lengthy pea-shooter exhaust. It gets metallic fenders at both ends and rides on designer alloy wheels.

Motorcycle comes equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control

Unlike its primary rival, the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the CB350 comes equipped with a simple traction control system called "Honda Selectable Torque Control." Unlike the high-end IMU (inertial measurement unit)-based systems, the HSTC utilizes inputs from the speed sensors attached to both wheels. The system cuts power to the rear wheel, whenever it senses a difference in speed between the wheels.

Bike features Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)

Another small yet crucial feature the Honda CB350 gets is the Emergency Stop Signal (ESS). This safety feature rapidly blinks the taillamp and indicators, whenever abrupt braking takes place. This allows the person in the following vehicle to react more quickly and efficiently.

CB350 draws power from 348cc single-cylinder engine

The all-new Honda CB350 is powered by the same 348cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine from its siblings, the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. The motor develops a maximum power of 20.78hp and a peak torque of 30Nm. It is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, along with an assist and slipper clutch. With a ride-by-wire throttle, the power can be modulated much more easily.

It features Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS)

The Honda CB350 retro-cruiser features a unique Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS). This Bluetooth-based system allows the customer to connect their smartphone to the bike's instrument cluster to control voice calls and music playback.