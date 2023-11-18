Interiors of upcoming Mahindra Thar.e e-SUV leaked: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 08:12 pm Nov 18, 202308:12 pm

Mahindra Thar.e shall ride on designer wheels (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra is developing the Thar.e lineup as part of its worldwide strategy. In the latest update, leaked patent designs have unveiled its interior layouts. The e-SUV features both four-seat and five-seat configurations for the second row. This comes after an earlier leak of exterior design, which aligned with the concept displayed at the Futurescape event in South Africa. Its updated design enables Mahindra to market the Thar EV globally without violating Stellantis's Jeep Wrangler design trademark.

E-SUV to feature upmarket and futuristic cabin

The leaked interior design patents depict a tiered dashboard, cutting-edge front seats, and bulky door pads. The gear shift will bear a resemblance to yacht controls, and the infotainment screen is expected to incorporate climate and audio settings. The entirely digital instrument panel will be horizontal, with sizable grab handles for effortless entry and exit. The Thar.e might present either rear captain seats with an armrest or bench seats without an armrest for its four-seat or five-seat variants.

Uncertain if final design remains same

Although the leaked design patents offer insight into the possible interior features of the Mahindra Thar.e, it remains unclear if these elements will be included in the final production model. A similar situation transpired with the Scorpio Global Pik Up, where numerous patented design aspects were absent from the production-spec test mules seen recently. Thus, it is best to take these leaked design details with a pinch of salt.

When we can expect launch of Mahindra Thar.e

The Mahindra Thar.e concept exhibited Prismatic Blade Cells obtained from BYD, in addition to a more potent primary rear motor and a secondary, less powerful front motor. The EV's debut could take place in 2025, but it might be pushed back to 2026. Moreover, as development continues, further details regarding the final design and powertrain choices will likely surface in the coming days, offering a more comprehensive understanding of what to expect from the e-SUV.