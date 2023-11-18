Motorcycle sales witness surge this festive season in India

By Pradnesh Naik 02:09 pm Nov 18, 202302:09 pm

The Classic 350 is the best selling motorcycle for Royal Enfield (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

The motorcycle industry in India reportedly experienced a significant surge in sales in October, thanks to the festive season. The two-wheeler market saw growth both year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM), with total motorcycle sales rising by 28.21% YoY to 10,25,250 units, up from 7,99,656 units in October last year. Additionally, MoM sales grew by 12.98% from 9,07,433 units in September.

Hero Splendor tops list with 18.84% YoY growth

For the last month, Hero Splendor took the top spot as the best-selling motorcycle with 3,11,031 units sold, marking an 18.84% YoY increase from 2,61,721 units in October 2022. However, the overall sales experienced a slight decline of 2.71% compared to the 3,19,692 units sold in September this year. The Splendor held a 30.34% share among the top-selling motorcycles in October, down from 35.23% in September.

Honda Shine, Bajaj Pulsar follow for 2nd, 3rd spots

Meanwhile, the Honda Shine claimed the second position with 1,63,587 units sold in October, a 24.96% increase from the sale of 1,30,916 units in the same period last year. The MoM sales also rose by 1.26% from the 1,61,544 units sold in September. The Pulsar range from Bajaj Auto secured the third spot with a total of 1,61,572 units sold last month, a remarkable YoY growth of 41.89% compared to the 1,13,870 units sold in October 2022.

Other motorcycles that made to top 10 October list

Other motorcycles that made it to the top 10 list of sales in October include Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina, TVS Raider 125, Hero Passion, TVS Apache range, Hero Glamour, and Royal Enfield Classic 350. All of these models have experienced YoY growth except for the Apache line-up, which faced a 4.39% decline in YoY sales. Notably, Hero MotoCorp achieved sales of 5,06,985 units, with four of its models contributing to approximately 50% of the market share.