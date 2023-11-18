Lucid Gravity or Tesla Model X: Which is better

1/6

Auto 3 min read

Lucid Gravity or Tesla Model X: Which is better

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Nov 18, 202303:10 am

Both EV feature an all-LED lighting setup

Lucid Motors has taken the wraps off the all-new Gravity EV for the US market. The automaker is planning for a sub-$80,000 (roughly Rs. 66.6 lakh) price tag for its first-ever e-SUV model. At that price point, it will rival the reigning champion, the Tesla Model X. Between these two heavy hitters, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Lucid Motors (previously known as Atieva) initially focused on building electric vehicle batteries and powertrains. However, with the launch of the Air in 2020, it became a crucial player in the EV segment in the US. Now, the EV maker is planning for the champion's crown in the full-size e-SUV segment with its all-new Gravity. Can it dethrone the Tesla Model X?

3/6

Between these two, Lucid Gravity looks more appealing

The Tesla Model X features a long and muscular bonnet, a closed-off grille, swept-back LED headlamps with DRLs, wrap-around LED taillamps, a sloping glass roof, mechanized gull-wing doors, and designer wheels. The Lucid Gravity flaunts a sculpted hood, a sleek LED headlamp, a full-width LED DRL, a raked windscreen, flared wheel arches with black cladding, connected LED taillamps, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

4/6

The cabin of the Gravity e-SUV feels more upmarket

On the inside, the Tesla Model X has a seven-seater cabin, featuring a minimalist dashboard with wooden inserts, a wireless charger, climate control with an integrated air purifier, and a 17.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The spacious seven-seater cabin of the Lucid Gravity gets premium upholstery, a 22-speaker surround sound system, a 34-inch 6K screen for the instrument cluster, and a floating-type infotainment panel.

5/6

The Gravity promises a longer driving range

The Tesla Model X draws power from a dual- or tri-motor setup that is linked to either a 60kWh, 75kWh, 90kWh, or 100kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The EV promises to deliver a range of up to 560km. Powering the Lucid Gravity is an 800hp, dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup that is paired with an unspecified battery pack. It has a claimed range of up to 708km.

6/6

Which one should you choose?

In the US, the Tesla Model X can be yours with a starting price tag of $68,590 (around Rs. 57.11 lakh). On the other hand, Lucid Motors has promised a sub-$80,000 (approximately Rs. 66.6 lakh) starting price tag for the Gravity. In our opinion, the Gravity makes more sense with its futuristic design, upmarket cabin, and longer driving range per charge.