Porsche is expanding manufacturing capabilities for upcoming Cayman, Boxster EVs

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Porsche is expanding manufacturing capabilities for upcoming Cayman, Boxster EVs

By Pradnesh Naik 06:57 pm Nov 17, 202306:57 pm

As of now, the Taycan is the only all-electric model for Porsche (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche is gearing up to introduce electric successors for the 718 Boxster and Cayman by 2025. The production of the upcoming EVs is set to occur alongside their petrol-powered counterparts. The Stuttgart-based automaker has embarked on a significant £220 million (approximately Rs. 2,270 crore) revamp of its primary Zuffenhausen production facility. The modifications are concentrated on the assembly line where the current-generation ICE-powered 718 models are produced.

2/4

'Flexiline' production line is planned for electric and combustion models

The revamped assembly line will transition into a 'flexiline.' It will employ an innovative and autonomously guided production line that will allow two distinct generations of vehicles to be constructed side by side. This verifies that the upcoming all-electric 718 generation will retain a similar size, design, and approach as the existing petrol-powered models. It also confirms that the upcoming Porsche Macan EV model will be largely similar to its ICE counterpart.

3/4

Bespoke electric sports car platform for fifth-gen 718 models

The fifth-generation 718 Cayman and Boxster will utilize a custom electric sports car platform intended to replicate the mid-engine nature of their current combustion vehicles. Porsche's entry-level sports EVs will incorporate a unique battery configuration called the 'e-core' layout. This will provide a low seating position and center of gravity consistent with their dynamic reputation. This platform could potentially serve as the foundation for future Audi and Lamborghini models as well.

4/4

Porsche is aiming for 50% EV sales by 2025

The forthcoming electric 718 pair will be available exclusively with electric drivetrains and is anticipated to hit international markets by late 2025. These electric sports cars will join the Taycan and Macan EV in Porsche's lineup, followed by a Cayenne EV in 2026. The automaker's goal is for pure EVs to represent 50% of its worldwide sales in 2025 and around 80% in 2030.