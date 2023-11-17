Royal Enfield Motoverse 2023 starts November 24: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik

All-new Himalayan will be the star attraction of the Royal Enfield Motoverse 2023 (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

The highly anticipated annual motorcycling event, Royal Enfield's Motoverse (formerly known as Rider Mania) is set to take place in Goa from November 24 to 26. The event will offer a thrilling experience for motorcycle aficionados. With the countdown to the event underway, let's explore what's in store at the Royal Enfield Motoverse 2023, including the debut of the Himalayan 450, various contests, and entertainment events.

Royal Enfield will announce the pricing of the all-new Himalayan

A key attraction at Motoverse 2023 is the unveiling of Royal Enfield's newest adventure-touring bike, the Himalayan. The company will also reveal its pricing during the event. We believe it will start at around Rs. 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom). Participants can also put their abilities to the test in numerous challenges and trials, such as Dirt Track and Hill Climb, which are open to riders on all Royal Enfield motorcycles, apart from the current-generation Himalayan.

Registration for the event is now open

Each day of the Royal Enfield Motoverse will conclude with music concerts featuring renowned artists. Additionally, the Shed Build will showcase approximately 23 custom bike builds from creators nationwide. Festival-goers can also browse and purchase riding gear, accessories, and food on-site. Registration for the event is now open on the Royal Enfield's website for Rs. 3,500. We suggest you should not miss your chance to join this exhilarating motorcycling event if you are an RE fan.