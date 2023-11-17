Honda CB350 debuts at Rs. 2L, rivals RE Classic 350

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Honda CB350 debuts at Rs. 2L, rivals RE Classic 350

By Pradnesh Naik 04:45 pm Nov 17, 202304:45 pm

The Honda CB350 features rounded metallic fenders at both ends

Japanese marque Honda has unveiled the CB350, a new variant to its retro-inspired lineup, to compete with the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in India. The motorcycle is available in two trims: DLX and DLX PRO. It carries a starting price tag of Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The CB350 is built on the existing 350cc platform from the bikemaker, but with subtle distinctions that set it apart from its siblings, the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS.

2/3

Styling and color options for the new retro-inspired motorcycle

The new Honda CB350 maintains its classic aesthetic, featuring a circular LED headlamp adorned with a chrome or matte bezel, depending on the chosen color scheme. A variety of paint options are available for the CB350, such as Precious Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Crust Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic, and Matte Dune Brown. All color choices come with a tanned brown leather seat, except for the black paint option which includes a seat cover matching the body color.

3/3

The CB350 retains the 348cc engine from its siblings

The CB350 is powered by the same 348cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine from its siblings, the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. The mill generates 20.78hp/30Nm and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. Its double-cradle frame is supported by telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. The braking system consists of disc brakes on both wheels with dual-channel ABS. Additional features include an all-LED lighting setup, a semi-digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, Honda Selectable Torque Control, and an emergency stop signal.