Toyota to introduce Taisor in India soon: What to expect

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Toyota to introduce Taisor in India soon: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 03:23 pm Nov 17, 202303:23 pm

Toyota Taisor will roll on 16-inch alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Toyota is preparing to introduce its version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx in the first quarter of 2024. Dubbed Taisor, the compact SUV signifies the Japanese marque's return to the sub-4m category after discontinuing the Urban Cruiser (rebadged Brezza). The automaker had previously registered the Taisor moniker in India, which is anticipated to be designated for this forthcoming Fronx-based model.

2/4

Minor design changes are expected from the Fronx

The Taisor will be a collaborative product between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, featuring minor design adjustments to differentiate it from the Fronx. Expected alterations encompass modifications to the grille, bumpers, LED DRL emblems, tail lamps, and alloy wheels. Aside from these cosmetic changes, the Fronx-based crossover is predicted to bear a strong resemblance to its source vehicle.

3/4

Similar interior and features with possible color scheme changes

Inside, Toyota's upcoming SUV is likely to resemble the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, with potential alterations limited to color schemes and upholstery. Anticipated amenities consist of a 9.0-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a head-up display, colored TFT MID, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, and automatic climate control. Safety features are expected to include up to six airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), a hill-hold assist, a 360-degree-view camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ABS, and EBD.

4/4

Same engine options are expected to be carried forward

The Taisor is predicted to offer the same engine choices as the Fronx: an 89hp, 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor. A 5-speed manual gearbox will come as standard, while a 6-speed torque converter unit will be available with the turbo-petrol motor. A CNG variant with a 1.2-liter mill generating 76hp may also be available. Pricing is expected to be comparable to the Fronx, which begins at Rs. 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom).