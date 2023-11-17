TVS to soon sell iQube electric scooter in France

1/3

Auto 2 min read

TVS to soon sell iQube electric scooter in France

By Pradnesh Naik 02:43 pm Nov 17, 202302:43 pm

TVS iQube electric scooter surpassed 2 lakh units sales milestone in India in October (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company, an Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, is gearing up to enter the European market in January. It has joined forces with well-known distributor Emil Frey. The collaboration seeks to capitalize on Emil Frey's extensive European distribution network to market the bikemaker's products. France will be the first country in the old continent to experience the launch of the TVS iQube S electric scooter in the coming months.

2/3

The company plans to introduce 8 two-wheelers in Europe

The company intends to offer eight two-wheeler models throughout Europe, featuring electric options such as the iQube S and X electric scooters. Other models in the lineup include Jupiter 125, NTorq, Raider, Ronin, Apache RR 310, and Apache RTR 310. TVS Motor anticipates that its European debut will enhance its exports, as nearly one-fourth of its total sales are currently derived from exports worldwide.

3/3

The strategic alliance is a crucial part of global expansion

Sudarshan Venu, TVS Motor Company's Managing Director, stated that the strategic partnership with Emil Frey is a vital component of their global expansion plan. "Europe will be a key market for us, and through this partnership, we aim to bring our cutting-edge products closer to European customers," he said. Venu also emphasized the common values of responsible and sustainable mobility and customer service shared by both century-old organizations.