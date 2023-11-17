Super-exclusive Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadster could sell for $13mn

By Pradnesh Naik 01:55 pm Nov 17, 202301:55 pm

Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadster rides on multi-spoke designer wheels (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

A rare 2002 CLK GTR Roadster from Mercedes-Benz, one of a mere six ever manufactured, is slated for auction by RM Sotheby's in Las Vegas. The CLK GTR is the street-legal variant of the race car Mercedes created for the FIA GT Championship in the late 1990s. In order to meet homologation standards, a minimum of 25 road-worthy models had to be constructed. This particular roadster is the third convertible iteration and has clocked around 105 miles since its inception.

Let's look at the journey of this particular roadster

The CLK GTR Roadster being auctioned bears chassis number 000034. It was brought to the US in the early 2010s and registered in Wisconsin in 2011, with just 24km on the odometer. In 2013, it switched hands, displaying 108km, and was subsequently purchased by a dealer in North Carolina. The car then found its way to a collector in the UK in 2015 before arriving in Las Vegas for the auction. The vehicle has remained largely untouched.

Estimated auction price for the car is around $13 million

RM Sotheby's projects that this exceptional 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadster will command a price between $10 million and $13 million at auction. The car is equipped with a 6.9-liter V12 engine that delivers 622hp. Intriguingly, the auction also includes a set of custom luggage designed specifically for this vehicle. The final bidding price is yet to be determined, but this distinctive piece of automotive history is certain to draw interest from collectors around the globe.