Kia EV3 SUV, EV4 sedan make public debut: Check highlights
At the ongoing LA Auto Show, Kia Motors has officially introduced the EV3 compact SUV and EV4 sedan concepts. Both EVs provide a glimpse into the future design direction for the automaker's all-electric lineup, currently spearheaded by the popular EV6 model. Previously revealed at Kia's EV Day event in Seoul, these concept models now make their public debut, showcasing unique design elements.
The Kia EV3 concept has a quirky design philosophy
The Kia EV3 concept boasts a sleek roofline, a sharply raked windscreen, and a separate C-pillar connecting the glasshouse surfaces, creating the illusion of a floating roof. Its striking wheel arches add to the overall exterior appeal. The interiors of the concept compact SUV combine style and functionality with ambient lighting and a minimalist dashboard. The ergonomic seats are crafted from natural fiber structures for a lighter and slimmer appearance.
Styling highlights of the Kia EV4 sedan concept
On the other hand, the Kia EV4 sedan concept displays prominent character lines on its exterior, a low front end, an elongated tail profile, and a functional roof spoiler. The headlights are vertically positioned at the far corners of the hood and front bumper. Inside, the EV offers a one-of-a-kind HVAC user interface featuring a control panel that can be tucked away in the center console when not needed and pin-style air vents.