What to expect from track-focused Aprilia RS 457 Trofeo

1/3

Auto 2 min read

What to expect from track-focused Aprilia RS 457 Trofeo

By Pradnesh Naik 11:11 am Nov 17, 202311:11 am

Aprilia RS 457 Trofeo will roll on lightweight forged wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Aprilia)

Italian motorcycle maker Aprilia is working on a track-focused variant of its middleweight supersport model, the RS 457. It is dubbed the RS 457 Trofeo. This new model will bear a resemblance to the standard bike but with some distinctions in the bodywork, such as fiberglass panels for shedding weight and a headlight-free front end. While no official information has been disclosed about engine modifications, the RS 457 Trofeo is anticipated to feature a slightly revised motor.

2/3

The RS 457 Trofeo will feature an SC-Project exhaust

The Aprilia RS457 Trofeo will be outfitted with a complete SC-Project exhaust system, potentially leading to higher power output than the standard bike's 47hp. Besides the exhaust enhancement, the Trofeo edition will also provide adjustable suspension, upgraded brakes, and new tires, further boosting its track performance capabilities. It will likely retain the six-speed gearbox and quickshifter from the regular model.

3/3

It will be part of Aprilia's racing series globally

It is anticipated that Aprilia will make the RS 457 Trofeo available solely in international markets as part of its racing series. Meanwhile, the standard RS 457 is slated for an Indian launch in early 2024. Upon its release, the middleweight supersport will go head-to-head with other sub-500cc motorcycles such as the KTM RC 390 and the upcoming Kawasaki Ninja 500.