Nissan unveils its Hyper Punk EV concept for artists

By Pradnesh Naik 11:58 am Oct 19, 2023

The Nissan Hyper Punk concept features designer wheels with LED illumination (Photo credit: Nissan)

Nissan has unveiled the Hyper Punk, a compact electric vehicle (EV) concept aimed at content creators, influencers, and artists. This is the fourth EV concept in the Japanese marque's "Hyper" series, following the Hyper Tourer minivan, Hyper Urban EV, and Hyper Adventure SUV. The electric crossover boasts an origami-inspired interior that combines digital and artistic elements. Its built-in cameras can capture the surrounding environment and transform it into manga-style images or graphic patterns based on the owner's preferences.

It is essentially a mobile creative studio with V2X capabilities

The Hyper Punk concept doubles as a mobile creative studio and a V2X electric vehicle. It provides internet connectivity, allowing occupants to connect their devices and creative equipment while on the go. The vehicle's AI and headrest biosensors can sense the driver's mood and automatically adjust the ambiance with suitable music and lighting to enhance their energy and creativity. The exterior of the EV showcases polygonal surfaces and 23-inch wheels, designed for both urban and off-road terrain.

It will debut at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show

Nissan has confirmed that all four "Hyper" EV concepts will be featured at the Japan Mobility Show next week. In the meantime, digital renderings of these vehicles can be seen on a 3D digital billboard in Tokyo's Shinjuku district, building excitement for their public debut. The Hyper Punk and its conceptual siblings will also be available in the online game Fortnite under the name "Electrify the World" and will be showcased in an upcoming music video, premiering on October 25.