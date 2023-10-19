Okaya Motofaast vs Ola S1 Pro: Which EV is better

Ola S1 Pro features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Homegrown EV maker Okaya has introduced its newest offering, the Motofaast, in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-scooter is available in seven vivid color schemes with attractive graphics. At that price point, it goes up against the Ola S1 Pro Gen 1 in the premium segment. Between these two capable EVs, which one should you choose?

Why does this story matter?

To counter the effects of rising air pollution levels as well as the rise in the cost of fossil fuels, almost all automakers are jumping on the electrification bandwagon in India. Ola Electric dominates the premium e-scooter segment with its S1 Pro. However, EV maker Okaya is now aiming to challenge the champion with its newest offering, the Motofaast.

Ola S1 Pro looks more appealing with its quirky design

Okaya Motofaast features an edgy design with an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a wide handlebar with a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument panel and angular mirrors, a single-piece seat, a flat footboard, and 12-inch designer wheels. Ola S1 Pro has a quirky design with a dual-pod smiley-shaped LED headlight, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat, a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster, and 12-inch alloy wheels.

Both scooters get disc brakes and Combined Braking System (CBS)

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Okaya Motofaast and Ola S1 Pro come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling characteristics. The former gets telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. The latter has a single-sided fork at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The S1 Pro promises a better riding range per charge

Powering the Okaya Motofaast is a 2.3kW hub-mounted electric motor that is paired with a 3.53kWh dual battery system. The setup promises a riding range of up to 130km on a single charge. The Ola S1 Pro is fueled by an 8.5kW centrally-mounted electric motor paired with a 3.97kWh battery pack. The e-scooter delivers a claimed range of up to 181km.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Okaya Motofaast will set you back by Rs. 1.37 lakh. On the other hand, the Ola S1 Pro ranges between Rs. 1.4 lakh and Rs. 1.47 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the S1 Pro Gen 1 makes more sense on our shores with its attractive design and potent powertrain, along with a better riding range per charge.