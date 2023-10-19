Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) will be offered with new automatic gearbox

Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) will be offered with new automatic gearbox

By Pradnesh Naik 09:49 am Oct 19, 2023

Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) will likely ride on 16-inch designer wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is gearing up to launch a refreshed version of the XUV300, boasting enhanced design elements and a segment-first panoramic sunroof. While the interior is likely to remain the same, the infotainment system will receive an upgrade with a larger, more modern touchscreen. The facelifted SUV may also feature a digital instrument cluster. This mid-life update is slated for release in the first half of 2024.

New automatic gearbox will be a torque converter unit

To boost its appeal, Mahindra intends to outfit the updated XUV300 with an Aisin-sourced 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This new gearbox is anticipated to replace the current 6-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). It's still uncertain whether the automatic transmission will be available for all engine options, which include a 110hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill; a 131hp, 1.2-liter direct injection turbo-petrol motor; and a 117hp, 1.5-liter diesel engine.

Aisin's 6-speed automatic transmission is available in other vehicles

Aisin has been providing its 6-speed automatic transmission to Mahindra since the now-discontinued XUV500, followed by the XUV700 and Scorpio N in different iterations. Maruti Suzuki also sources its 6-speed automatic gearbox from the OEM manufacturer for vehicles like the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, XL6, and Grand Vitara. Other vehicles equipped with Aisin's 6-speeder include the SKODA KUSHAQ, Volkswagen Taigun, SKODA SLAVIA, and Volkswagen Virtus with their 1.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engines.

When will the Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) arrive in India?

The Mahindra XUV300 facelift is set to hit the market in the first half of 2024. It will go head-to-head with other compact SUVs like the updated Kia Sonet, 2023 Tata Nexon, Hyundai VENUE and Maruti Suzuki Brezza. With its upgraded features and segment-first panoramic sunroof, the refreshed model aims to capture a larger portion of the compact SUV market.