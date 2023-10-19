Safest cars in India: Top models with 5-star GNCAP rating

1/9

Auto 4 min read

Safest cars in India: Top models with 5-star GNCAP rating

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Oct 19, 202312:05 am

The 2023 Tata Safari comes equipped with 7 airbags (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

With safety becoming a crucial aspect of car buying decisions in India in recent years, almost all carmakers are striving to make their offerings safer. This is evident with new cars from top automakers such as Tata Motors, Hyundai, SKODA, Volkswagen, and a few others, scoring a 5-star crash safety rating from Global NCAP. Here's our pick of the safest cars available in India.

2/9

SKODA SLAVIA: Price starts at Rs. 10.89 lakh

SKODA SLAVIA features a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, swept-back dual-pod LED headlights, a shark-fin antenna, wrap-around LED taillights, and 16-inch designer wheels. Inside, the car gets a minimalist dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with connectivity options. It runs on a 1.0-liter TSI engine (113hp/175Nm) or a 1.5-liter TSI EVO unit (148hp/250Nm).

3/9

SKODA KUSHAQ: Price begins at Rs. 10.89 lakh

SKODA KUSHAQ gets a muscular hood, a large butterfly grille with chrome surrounds, dual-pod LED headlights, skid plates, wrap-around taillights, and 17-inch wheels. On the inside, it features a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is backed by a 1.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine (115hp/175Nm) or a 1.5-liter, turbocharged petrol unit (150hp/250Nm).

4/9

Hyundai VERNA: Price starts at Rs. 10.96 lakh

Hyundai VERNA has a blacked-out 'Parametric' grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a full-width DRL, connected-type LED taillamps, and 16-inch designer wheels. Its spacious cabin gets heated and ventilated seats, a switchable-type touch-based interface, a premium 8-speaker Bose audio system, an electric sunroof, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. It is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor (113.4hp/144Nm) or a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit (158hp/253Nm).

5/9

Volkswagen Virtus: Price begins at Rs. 11.48 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus features a long bonnet, projector LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, a sleek chrome-lined grille, LED taillights, and 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels. The sporty five-seater cabin features leatherette upholstery, climate control, an electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options. It fueled by either a 1.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine (114hp/175Nm) or a 1.5-liter, turbo-petrol unit (148hp/250Nm).

6/9

Volkswagen Taigun: Price starts at Rs. 11.62 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun gets a sleek chrome-finished grille, a clamshell hood, projector LED headlights, silvered skid plates, connected-type LED taillight, and 17-inch dual-tone wheels. The spacious five-seater cabin feels upmarket and gets a sunroof, ambient lighting, an auto-dimming IRVM, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel. It draws power from a 1.0-liter TSI engine (113.4hp/178Nm) or a 1.5-liter TSI EVO mill (148hp/250Nm).

7/9

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Price begins at Rs. 13.26 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N has a typical butch SUV design and gets projector LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, vertical LED taillamps, and dual-tone 18-inch rugged wheels. Its six/seven-seater cabin features a voice-controlled sunroof, a premium 12-speaker Sony sound system, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. It runs on a 2.0-liter, mStallion turbo-petrol unit (200hp/380Nm) or a 2.0-liter mHawk diesel engine in two tunes: 130hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm.

8/9

Tata Harrier: Price starts at Rs. 15.49 lakh

The 2023 Tata Harrier gets a parametric design grille, bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps, connected-type LED taillamps, sequential indicators, and blacked-out 18-inch wheels with aero inserts. Its spacious 5-seater cabin has a dual-tone dashboard, a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof, a blacked-out four-spoke steering wheel, dual-zone climate control with touch-based controls, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel. It is fueled by a 2.0-liter "Kryotec" turbo-diesel engine (168hp/350Nm).

9/9

Tata Safari: Price begins at Rs. 16.19 lakh

The 2023 Tata Safari flaunts bumper-mounted projector bi-LED headlights, a full-width DRL, a parametric grille, sleek roof rails, and 19-inch dual-tone "Spider" alloy wheels with aero inserts. Inside, the six/seven-seater cabin has a dual-tone four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, multi-color mood lighting, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, and a 12.3-inch infotainment system. It is backed by a 2.0-liter "Kryotec" turbo-diesel motor (168hp/350Nm).