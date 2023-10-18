Mahindra BE.05 Rall-E SUV's interiors revealed in teaser image

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:30 pm Oct 18, 202306:30 pm

The car will be launched on October 2025

Mahindra has revealed a teaser image of the BE.05 Rall-E electric SUV's interior, giving us a sneak peek at what to expect. The upcoming vehicle will have a lot in common with the standard BE.05 model, including lime green accents, silver and black upholstery, a two-spoke steering wheel with a backlit BE logo, and touch-based controls. The dashboard will also feature two large screens for the infotainment system and digital driver's display.

Distinctive exterior elements will set Rall-E apart

The BE.05 Rall-E will set itself apart from its standard sibling with unique exterior features such as redesigned bumpers, chunky wheel arches, a roof rack, and steel rims with beefier tires. A funky color palette may also be available for the Rall-E model. Built on Mahindra's INGLO platform, specific details about the powertrain and specifications are still under wraps.

BE.05 Rall-E's dimensions

Measuring over 4,300mm in length with a 2,775mm wheelbase, the Mahindra BE.05 Rall-E electric SUV will offer a spacious interior. The design will include a center console arm extending to the armrest, providing storage functionality beneath it. An aircraft-inspired gear lever will add a touch of flair to the vehicle's cabin.

What about its availability?

Set for an October 2025 launch in India, the Mahindra BE.05 Rall-E will debut alongside the production-ready version of the BE.05 electric SUV. Its pricing details will be announced around that time.