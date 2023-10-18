Suzuki aims to produce EVs in India by 2025

By Pradnesh Naik 05:52 pm Oct 18, 2023

When launched, the eVX will be the first battery electric vehicle for Maruti Suzuki in India (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Suzuki has big plans to transform its India operation into a major export hub for electric vehicles (EVs), aiming to speed up the global development of EVs. The company is looking to export EVs made at Maruti Suzuki's facilities in Haryana and Gujarat to Japan by 2025. The carmaker also plans to sell them in Europe under the Suzuki brand, boosting its worldwide presence in the electric vehicle market.

Collaboration with Toyota is possible for the European market

There's also talk of Suzuki teaming up with Toyota to provide EVs for the European market. If this partnership takes off, the EVs will be sold under the Toyota brand in Europe. This move will further strengthen both companies' foothold in the region and help them meet the rising demand for electric vehicles.

India's role in Suzuki's global EV strategy

India is a key player in Suzuki's global EV game plan, as it offers a huge and expanding market for electric vehicles. Setting up an export hub on our shores will not only allow the automaker to meet local demand but also make it easier to distribute its products to other markets like Japan and Europe. This move goes hand-in-hand with India's push toward electrification and its goal of becoming a major force in the global EV industry.

Potential impact on the global EV market

Suzuki's idea of turning India into an export hub for electric vehicles could have a major impact on the global EV market. As more carmakers invest in India's EV sector, it could spark increased competition, fueling innovation and possibly driving down prices for consumers all over the world. Additionally, Suzuki's move highlights the growing significance of emerging markets like India in shaping the future of the automotive industry.