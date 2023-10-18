India unveils first-ever indigenous charging standard for light electric vehicles

By Pradnesh Naik 05:29 pm Oct 18, 202305:29 pm

Across the globe, most EVs use CCS or Combined Charging System (Photo credit: Hyundai)

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has given the green light to India's first homegrown AC and DC combined charging connector for light electric vehicles (LEVs), including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and micro cars. This groundbreaking innovation also happens to be the world's first combined AC and DC charging connector standard for LEVs. The new standard aims to benefit vehicle owners, manufacturers, and charge point operators by providing a unified charging system for EVs, especially in urban environments.

Collaborative effort behind the new charging standard

This new charging standard was developed through a collaborative effort between NITI Aayog, the Department of Science and Technology, ARAI, several EV makers, and BIS. B V R Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, emphasized the importance of this innovation for achieving India's electric vehicle targets and addressing the unique charging requirements of LEVs. He also highlighted that this indigenous development could make India a global player in the clean mobility space.

Benefits of cost-conscious EV charging infrastructure

The new charging connectors for LEVs offer a more practical solution compared to expensive electric four-wheeler charging connectors. With a common connector for both slow and fast charging, costs can be reduced while creating an interoperable network for charging, thus reducing the stress on the infrastructure. Additionally, customers will no longer need to carry bulky chargers with their vehicles all the time.

The potential impact on the global market will be massive

Ather Energy co-founder Swapnil Jain expressed optimism about the potential of this new charging standard to be implemented worldwide. He believes that this achievement marks a turning point for India as it no longer relies on technology transfers from other countries to create globally relevant solutions. This development could propel India into a league of technology-based solution providers in the EV sector that only a few countries are capable of.

It will likely boost India's EV industry

Niranjan Gupta, CEO of Hero MotoCorp, praised the development of a homegrown connector standard as a breakthrough achievement for India's EV industry. We expect this innovation to significantly contribute to the growth of the country's light electric vehicle market. Once in use, this new charging connector standard will support the government's vision for clean mobility.