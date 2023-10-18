Hyundai commemorates Disney's centenary with limited-run IONIQ 5 EV

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Hyundai commemorates Disney's centenary with limited-run IONIQ 5 EV

By Pradnesh Naik 04:25 pm Oct 18, 202304:25 pm

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition features Level-2 ADAS functions (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has taken the wraps off a limited-run IONIQ 5 model to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary. Called the 'IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition,' the EV was first seen as a concept at the 2023 New York Auto Show. The crossover made its production debut on the TV show Dancing with the Stars. This special-edition electric hatchback features cool design elements such as a Gravity Gold matte paint scheme, Disney-inspired designer wheels, and 'Disney100' badging on the outside and seats.

2/3

The crossover EV gets Disney-themed touches and features

The IONIQ 5's Disney100 Platinum Edition has Disney-inspired front and rear door trim strips and a Disney-themed welcome screen when you start the car. However, some features from the concept version didn't make it to the production model, like the lamp screens that created sparkle animations across the headlights and taillights. Additionally, the "pixie dust" etched into the moonroof and synchronized interior lights deliver a special light show, albeit with multiple colors missing in the final version of the EV.

3/3

How many units of the special EV will be made?

Hyundai plans to produce only 1,000 units of the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition, with sales starting in early 2024. This vehicle is part of Hyundai's big 360-degree integrated marketing campaign celebrating Disney's centennial. This year-long celebration aims to give fans and families chances to relive cherished memories and create new heartwarming stories. The campaign includes advertising, experiential events, new content, and merchandising.