Sensex gains 274 points, Nifty closes near 19,400 mark

Written by Akash Pandey July 04, 2023 | 03:55 pm 2 min read

Bajaj Finance gained over 7% in todays session to close at Rs. 7,860.45 per stock

On Tuesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.42% to 65,479.05 points, while the Nifty climbed 0.34% to 19,389 points. The midcap indices ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 10,119.6 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY MEDIA, which rose 1.85%, 1.03%, and 0.81%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and Hero Motocorp, adding 7.19%, 5.8%, and 4.52%, respectively. Meanwhile, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, and Grasim lead the negative pack, plummeting 6.31%, 1.59%, and 1.35%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunged 0.04%, 0.56%, and 0.99% to 3,245.35 points, 19,415.68 points, and 33,422.52 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.21% higher to 13,816.77 points.

INR goes down 0.07% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.07% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 82.02 in the forex trade. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.43% to Rs. 58,526, while that of silver futures climbed 0.6% to Rs. 69,731. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 1.03% to $70.86 per barrel.

Fuel prices remained unchanged

No change in fuel prices was witnessed on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $31,021.54, a 1.32% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.08% and is trading at $1,955.21. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $0.9999 (0.01% down), $245.17 (1.30% down), and $0.2948 (0.37% up), respectively. Up 0.67% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06821.

