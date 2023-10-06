Kia Motors planning to expand its EV line-up in India

Kia EV9 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors is making waves in the electric vehicle (EV) market in India by filing trademarks for eight new EV monikers, ranging from Kia EV1 to EV8. This bold move indicates the automaker's plans to broaden its EV line-up on our shores. Currently, the only EV offering from the South Korean brand is the EV6, which is priced at Rs. 60.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a dual electric motor setup that develops 320hp of power and 605Nm of peak torque.

Flagship Kia EV9 SUV slated for launch in 2024

In 2024, we can expect the arrival of Kia's flagship SUV, the EV9. This top-spec EV measures over 5,000mm in length and has a massive wheelbase of 3,100mm. Globally, it is offered with two battery pack options: 76.1kWh and 99.8kWh. The e-SUV also features Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and boasts a driving range of over 541km on a single charge. This model is set to strengthen the automaker's foothold in the Indian EV market.

Kia EV5 concept is set for global debut soon

Keep an eye out for the global debut of the Kia EV5 concept, a smaller version of the EV9, in the coming year. While specific details remain under wraps, we can expect some similarities with its elder sibling, such as cutting-edge features and an impressive driving range. More information about the EV5 will likely be unveiled during the company's upcoming EV day on October 12.

The company is committed to expanding the Indian EV market

Kia Motors's trademark filings for these eight new nameplates show the company's dedication to expanding its EV offerings in India. As more people become eco-conscious and seek greener transportation options, various automakers are stepping up to meet this growing demand. With the introduction of the EV9 and the global debut of the EV5 concept, the company is set to make a significant impact on our EV market in the coming years.