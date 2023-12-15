Kia Sonet (facelift) vs 2023 Tata Nexon: Which is better

1/6

Auto 3 min read

Kia Sonet (facelift) vs 2023 Tata Nexon: Which is better

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Dec 15, 202312:05 am

Both SUVs roll on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

After first introducing the Sonet in India in 2020, Kia Motors has now updated its best-selling model with MY-2024 upgrades. In the refreshed avatar, it aims to snatch the champion's crown from the Tata Nexon, which also received a major overhaul this year. Both the SUVs look modern and pack a slew of new-age features. But which one offers better bang for the buck?

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors was responsible for revolutionizing the compact SUV segment in India with the Nexon in 2016. However, with the introduction of the Hyundai VENUE and Kia Sonet, the competition has heated up in recent years. Now, in an updated avatar, both the Nexon and Sonet are geared up to resume the fight for the champion's title.

3/6

Tata Nexon looks more attractive with its sharp-looking front fascia

The Sonet gets a sculpted hood, LED headlights with redesigned DRLs, refreshed bumpers with skid plates, ORVMs with camera units underneath, 16-inch dual-tone wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and connected-type LED taillamps. In comparison, the Nexon has a sharper look with a blacked-out grille, bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps, sequential LED DRLs, flared wheel arches, a shark-fin antenna, connected LED taillamps, and 16-inch diamond-cut wheels.

4/6

Both SUVs provide premium leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats

Sonet's five-seater cabin has an upmarket feel, powered driver's seat, premium leatherette upholstery, an air purifier, ventilated seats, mood lighting, six airbags, a Bose sound system, 360-degree-view cameras, and Level-1 ADAS suite. The Nexon has a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, voice-assisted sunroof, touch-sensitive AC controls, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and six airbags.

5/6

Kia Sonet provides more powertrain options

The Nexon draws power from a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol (118hp/170Nm) and 1.5-liter turbo-diesel (113hp/260Nm) engine. The mills are offered with manual, AMT, and DCA gearbox options. The Sonet runs on a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (120hp/172Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel engine (116hp/250Nm), and a 1.2-liter petrol engine (83hp/115Nm). Transmission options include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, an iMT, a torque-convertor automatic, or a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

6/6

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2023 Tata Nexon can be yours between Rs. 8.1 lakh and Rs. 15.5 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the 2024 Kia Sonet to be priced between Rs. 8 lakh and Rs. 16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the 2024 Sonet makes more sense on our shores with its upmarket cabin, better safety features, and powerful engine options.