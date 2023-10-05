Price hike announced for select variants of 2023 Kia Seltos

By Pradnesh Naik 04:56 pm Oct 05, 202304:56 pm

The 2023 Kia Seltos comes equipped with Level-2 ADAS functions (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has announced a price hike for select variants of its popular mid-size SUV, the 2023 Seltos in India. The revision ranges up to Rs. 30,000. It now starts at Rs. 10.9 lakh for the base model and goes up to Rs. 20.3 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping trim. While most variants remain unchanged, the GTX Plus and X-Line trims in manual and automatic versions have seen an increase of Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000, respectively.

Powertrain options remain unaltered for the rugged SUV

Despite the price revisions, the Kia Seltos continues to offer a variety of powertrain options for buyers to choose from. These include a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated, petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm), a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol motor (160hp/253Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (113.4hp/250Nm). Transmission options are also plentiful, with a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed torque converter, CVT, and a 7-speed DCT unit available across different variants.

Price revision for select variants of Carens as well

Alongside the revision for the Seltos, Kia Motors has also implemented a price hike for select variants of its Carens line-up. This move aligns with the company's strategy to adjust prices periodically based on market conditions and other factors. As a result, potential buyers should take note of these changes when considering their purchase options for both the SUV and MPV models.